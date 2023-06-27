CM alerts line departments to deal with downpour

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi Monday issued directions to the provincial adminis­tration, Punjab Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, and Water and Sanitation Agency to maintain a state of high alertness, operat­ing around the clock, in response to heavy rainfall in Lahore and other cities. The chief minister directed the concerned officers to remain pres­ent in the field, ensuring the prompt drainage of stagnant water. He em­phasized the need for expeditious water drainage, without any compro­mise, utilizing available machinery to implement the planned drainage strategy within the designated time­frame. He sternly emphasized that no negligence would be tolerated in carrying out the vital task of water drainage. About the the issue of traf­fic management, the CM emphasized the need for special arrangements to facilitate the smooth flow of ve­hicles, with active efforts required to resolve public grievances. He further urged administrative officers and WASA staff to over­see and complete the water drainage opera­tions, while empha­sizing the initiation of immediate emer­gency measures in the event of any unfortunate incidents.

260 MM OF RAIN FELL IN 6 HOURS AND 47 MINUTES DUE TO CLOUDBURST. AMIR MIR

Punjab Caretaker Ministers Amir Mir, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Wahab Riaz and Mansoor Qadir visit­ed the General Hospital and reviewed the water drainage process. Talking to the media on this occasion, Minis­ter of Information and Local Govern­ment Amir Mir said that it rained for 6 hours and 47 minutes last night. “260 mm of rain fell in a short period of time due to the cloudburst. This much rainfall has never been recorded in the month of June”, he said, adding that apart from 2 under­passes and three or four roads, all areas of Lahore are clear. Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health En­gineering Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir said that instructions were given to WASA to be fully prepared for mon­soon rains, while several meetings were held with the WASA adminis­tration to formulate a water drain­age strategy. He also said that he has been supervising the cleaning and desilting of sewerage drains for the past two months. Dewatering pumps are working continuously in low ly­ing areas. On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, all the ministers are also active in the field along with dis­trict administration and WASA from last night. He further said that all the resources are being utilized for water drainage. WASA is adequately staffed and there is no need for more staff. WASA is also ready for the upcoming monsoon rains, he maintained. The Housing Minister said that all the roads of Lahore will be cleared in 2 hours. Cabinet members and district administration are visiting the areas to review the drainage process.