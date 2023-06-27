Considering less harmful alternatives for nicotine consumption

Smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths globally, and most smokers are well aware of the significant associated health risks . Despite this knowledge, many people continue to smoke.

Fortunately, there are alternative products available that may offer a less harmful way to continue consuming nicotine. These alternatives include nicotine pouches, vapes, e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, which have been shown to be significantly less harmful than traditional cigarettes.

Nicotine pouches, for instance, are small, discreet packets that contain nicotine, but no tobacco. Unlike cigarettes, they don't produce smoke, ash, or odor, making them a more socially acceptable option. Heated tobacco products, on the other hand, use electronic heating to release nicotine from tobacco, producing a vapor instead of smoke. E-cigarettes and vapes also work on the same principle by heating a liquid solution that typically contains nicotine, flavorings, and other chemicals, creating a vapor that users inhale.

These products don't produce tar, which is the primary cause of many smoking-related diseases. They also don't produce the same level of harmful chemicals that are found in cigarette smoke, making them a potentially safer option for those who wish to continue smoking.

Prof. Dr. Magdy Abdel Raouf Saba, President of Tanta University, Egypt, and Professor at Department of Urology, shared, “Although tobacco heating technology is not completely risk-free, it is a better alternative for adult smokers who do not want to quit smoking completely, or who want to reduce its harm, knowing that the best option for everyone is to completely quit smoking.”

Of course, it's important to note that these products still contain nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance. However, for those who are already addicted to nicotine, these products may offer a less harmful alternative to cigarettes.

Moreover, many of these alternative products are also significantly cheaper than cigarettes in the long run, which can be a significant factor for low-income individuals who may struggle to afford the high cost of smoking.

Ultimately, it's important to remember that smoking is a highly addictive and harmful habit. However, for those who are unable or unwilling to quit, moving to potentially less harmful alternatives may be a step in the right direction. We should be encouraging individuals to consider these options, while also continuing to work towards reducing smoking rates through public education campaigns, smoking cessation programs, and other comprehensive strategies.