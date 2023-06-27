Tuesday, June 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court declares Shehbaz Gill as PO, orders blockage of CNIC

Israr Ahmad
June 27, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad-Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Islamabad Tahir Abbas Sipra on Monday has ordered National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to block the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)   of  PTI chief Imran Khan’s chief of staff   Shehbaz Gill in a sedition case.

The court also declared PTI leader Shehbaz Gill as Proclaimed Offender (PO) in the high profile case and directed the cops of Islamabad police to arrest the accused.

A case was registered against   Shehbaz Gill, a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan, with police station Kohsar on charges of causing a divide among the state institutions.

When a District and Sessions Court assumed hearing in sedition case, the judge remarked that the PTI leader is deliberately causing a delay in proceedings of the case. He also started the process of declaring the accused as a proclaimed offender after the latter did not appear before the court in the treason case. The judge also asked Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to beef up surveillance at all the airports of Pakistan and arrest   Shehbaz Gill if he lands at any airport in Pakistan. The judge   sought a report from all the concerned institutions on July 26 regarding the process of declaring Shehbaz Gill as proclaimed offender.

Elton John’s Glastonbury triumph attracts 7.3 million TV viewers

The judge also sought details about all the moveable and immoveable property of Shehbaz Gill from deputy commissioners of Islamabad and Faisalabad.

Separately, An ASI of Islamabad police appeared before the court and recorded his statement that police started the process of execution of non-bailable arrest warrants of the PTI leader,   but could not complete it as    Shehbaz Gill had flown to America. ASJ Islamabad Tahir Abbas Sipra, on this, ordered Nadra to block the CNIC of accused and to submit a report before the court in this regard.

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1687767280.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023