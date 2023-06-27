Court declares Shehbaz Gill as PO, orders blockage of CNIC

Islamabad-Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Islamabad Tahir Abbas Sipra on Monday has ordered National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to block the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of PTI chief Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shehbaz Gill in a sedition case.

The court also declared PTI leader Shehbaz Gill as Proclaimed Offender (PO) in the high profile case and directed the cops of Islamabad police to arrest the accused.

A case was registered against Shehbaz Gill, a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan, with police station Kohsar on charges of causing a divide among the state institutions.

When a District and Sessions Court assumed hearing in sedition case, the judge remarked that the PTI leader is deliberately causing a delay in proceedings of the case. He also started the process of declaring the accused as a proclaimed offender after the latter did not appear before the court in the treason case. The judge also asked Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to beef up surveillance at all the airports of Pakistan and arrest Shehbaz Gill if he lands at any airport in Pakistan. The judge sought a report from all the concerned institutions on July 26 regarding the process of declaring Shehbaz Gill as proclaimed offender.

The judge also sought details about all the moveable and immoveable property of Shehbaz Gill from deputy commissioners of Islamabad and Faisalabad.

Separately, An ASI of Islamabad police appeared before the court and recorded his statement that police started the process of execution of non-bailable arrest warrants of the PTI leader, but could not complete it as Shehbaz Gill had flown to America. ASJ Islamabad Tahir Abbas Sipra, on this, ordered Nadra to block the CNIC of accused and to submit a report before the court in this regard.