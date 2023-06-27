Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Court reserves verdict on maintainability of NAB reference

June 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday reserved its judgment regarding its jurisdiction in LNG refer­ence against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the petitions filed by the accused chal­lenging the maintainability of the reference under NAB amendments. NAB prosecutor, during the hear­ing, requested the court to shift the LNG reference to the special judge central for further hearing. He said that after the amendments in the NAB, the case fell into the jurisdiction of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment and adjourned case till July 10. The court also granted a one-time exemption from attendance to former prime minister Abbasi in the said case.

