Court sends Parvez Elahi on 14-day judicial remand in money laundering case

LAHORE - A court in Lahore sent PTI President Parvez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a money laundering case on Monday, soon after the Federal In­vestigation Agency (FIA) arrested him from outside the Camp Jail in the city.

The said case was registered against a woman identified as Saira Anwar in February wherein the suspect was ac­cused of accumulating assets through ‘crime proceeds’.

In a plea submitted to the court on Monday, the FIA alleged that Elahi handed over Rs50 million to Anwar via his frontman, Muhammad Zaman for money laundering.

The FIA submitted the same plea before the court, seeking the 14-day physical remand of Elahi, who was granted post-arrest bail in another money laundering case two days a ago but was not released. The agen­cy told the court it required Elahi’s custody to investigate him and obtain documentary evidence. Elahi’s coun­sel opposed the FIA’s request and ar­gued that his client had been arrested yet again for political reasons.

Subsequently, the court reserved its verdict on the FIA plea and later re­jected it, sending Elahi on 14-day ju­dicial remand.

The FIA’s plea submitted in the court refers to a first information re­port (FIR) filed against Saira Anwar on February 13 “on the allegations of money laundering of crime proceeds of corruption and bribery by accumu­lating inexplicable immovable assets”.

It said Anwar had deposited more than Rs175m into her bank account from June 2022 till February 2023, which, according to the Punjab An­ti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), was sourced from “crime proceed of corruption and bribery”.

The plea stated that the ACE di­rectorate general sent a referral from the Lahore ACE regional direc­tor against Elahi “in pursuance of Anti-Money Laundering (Referral) Rules 2021 to initiate money laun­dering proceedings”, which alleged that Elahi had “received Rs65m as kickbacks/bribe to release the funds to a foreign company in a project of Lahore Waste Management Compa­ny”. It further said that according to the Punjab ACE, Rs50m out of the said amount was handed over to An­war for the purpose of money laun­dering via Elahi’s frontman Muham­mad Zaman who had admitted so during the investigation. The FIA’s plea stated that a direct link had been established between Elahi and Anwar via call data records during the period considered.

Meanwhile, a Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) dismissed PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid’s plea seeking post-ar­rest bail in an incitement case per­taining to the May 9 riots.