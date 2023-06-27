Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Demarche conveyed to US diplomat on US-India stance on terrorism

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 27, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -   The US Deputy Chief of Mission was called to the Ministry of Foreign Af­fairs yesterday and a demarche was made to him regarding the US-India joint statement on terrorism, issued on 22 June 2023.

Pakistan’s concerns and disap­pointment at the unwarranted, one-sided and misleading references to it in the joint statement were con­veyed to the US side, the foreign min­istry said in a statement issued here.

It was stressed that the United States should refrain from issuing statements that may be construed as an encouragement of India’s base­less and politically motivated nar­rative against Pakistan. It was also emphasized that counter-terrorism co-operation between Pakistan and US had been progressing well and that an enabling environment, cen­tered around trust and understand­ing, was imperative to further solidi­fying Pakistan-US ties.

