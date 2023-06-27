ECC approves supplementary grants for various ministries

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved supplementary grants for various ministries.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The ECC considered and approved the technical supplementary grants of Rs. 6.00 billion as TSG in favour of Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives for conduct of 7th Population & Housing Census, Rs. 63.60 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to meet its liabilities and Rs. 222.037 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Aviation to meet its ERE expenditure.

The ECC has also approved Rs. 69.5 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for Islamabad High Court building and Judges residences, Rs. 60.0 million as TSG in favour of President’s Secretariat to meet its employee related expenses, Rs. 22.560 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Climate Change for employee related expenses, Rs. 1 billion as TSG for Frontier Corps KP ( North) and Rs. 400 million as TSG for Frontier Corps KP(South) to meet the pending liabilities of ration bills, Rs. 429.420 million and Rs. 7,525.133 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Interior for employee related expenses and Rs. 12.30 million as TSG in favour of National Security Division to meet its employee related expenses. It has also approved Rs. 1,303.85 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of National Health Services & Coordination to meet its liabilities, Rs. 300 million as loan for Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) to pay salaries and pensions with direction to Ministry of National Food Security & Research to find out a permanent solution to the issue and Rs. 4 billion as TSG in favour of Ministry of Aviation as markup payment support to PIAC. Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.