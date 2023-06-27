ECP will hold meeting to discuss schedule for general elections

ISLAMABAD - Since the Election (Amendment) Bill 2023 has be­come an act of parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan will soon hold an important meeting to discuss the new responsibility for announcing the schedule of general elections. Before the amend­ment in ‘the election bill’ it was the prerogative of the President to announce the schedule of general elections. The bill was yesterday formally approved by Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani as the President Arif Alvi is not in the country. The electoral watch­dog will hold important meetings over the new re­sponsibility of announcing the dates of the general polls by notification, said sources. Political and con­stitutional experts said this would be for first time as ECP would announce schedule of the polls.