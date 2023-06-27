Education board approves budget 2023-24

SARGODHA - The Board of Governors of Ed­ucation Board Sargodha unanimously approved the amended budget of the institution on Monday for the financial year 2022-23, and the budget for the financial year 2023-24. The meeting of the Board of Governors was held un­der the chairmanship of Commissioner and Chair­man Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti. Additional Sec­retary Higher Education Commission Mehboob Ahmed, Secretary Board Dr. Mohsin Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Dr. Ilyas Tariq and Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar and other members participated in the meeting. The Board of Governors, Administra­tive Expenses ,Operating Expenses of the Board, Communication, Utility Expenses,Consultancy and Contractual Work, Chang­es in Operating Leases -,Travel and Transporta­tion Charges ,General Ex­penses ,Store Purchases, Advance Grants ,Increase in Salaries ,Loans to Board Employees Facilitation of services, computerization of various departments of the organization, repair and maintenance of vari­ous machinery, transfer development funds and the features of develop­ment budget were also presented. Appointment of legal advisor to the board of governors, ap­proval of advance to the director of physical edu­cation for participation of teams in various sports, termination of the pri­mary school of the board, increase in payment to the security officer were also approved. In the meeting, it was agreed to postpone the agenda presented re­garding the regularization of daily wages employees till the next meeting of the Board of Governors. Com­missioner Chairman Mu­hammad Ajmal Bhatti said that no new burden should be placed on the students while all the issues related to the construction of new board building and gym­nasium should be com­pleted soon.