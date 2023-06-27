Elton John’s Glastonbury triumph attracts 7.3 million TV viewers

LONDON - Elton John’s masterclass in big-stage entertainment at Glastonbury on Sunday pulled in 7.3 million television viewers for a show packed with hits like “Tiny Dancer”, “Rocket Man” and “Your Song” in his swansong performance in Britain. Viewers at home have been left in awe of the size of the crowd who gathered to watch Elton John’s headline performance at Glastonbury. On Sunday evening, the musician played the Pyramid stage, delighting his audience with performances of hit songs including 1973’s “Benny and the Jets” and “Your Song”. The 76-year-old is the last of three headliners to play at Worthy Farm, Somerset this weekend. His show follows sets from Guns n’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys, who played on Saturday and Friday, respectively. Elton John says thank-you to Glastonbury audience after farewell UK performance. Appearing on stage in a shimmering gold suit and signature red-tinted sunglasses, John told the crowd that he never believed that he would play Glastonbury, adding that this “may” be his final ever show in the UK. Not wanting to miss out on the history-making musical moment, festival-goers gathered in thousands at the Pyramid stage. Aerial footage of the astonishingly large crowd was shown on the BBC broadcast of the festival, which viewers at home tuned into. Many people have shared their disbelief at the sheer size of the audience.

“You know when they say legend it’s not taken lightly describing Elton John… I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many in the crowd at Glastonbury,” one person wrote. Another added: “That Pyramid Stage crowd is the largest I’ve ever seen,” accompanied by footage of the audience. “Absolutely amazing the size of crowd at Glastonbury for the legend that is Elton John,” said a third fan. “I’ve watched this for years and never seen as big a crowd as Elton John has,” said someone else. “Wow!” “I would bet my life that Elton John is going to be the biggest ever crowd at Glastonbury. It is insane on the Pyramid Stage already,” wrote one festival-goer. One attendee told The Independent that people were asked to pack their chairs and blankets away in order to make more standing room. Approximately 200,000 people attend Glastonbury every year. In 2022, over 100,000 people gathered to watch Paul McCartney’s headline Glastonbury show. The Beatles legend ranked alongside one of the biggest Pyramid stage attendances together with the Rolling Stones in 2013.