Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Sabzwari distributed regularization orders among contract employees of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) under Prime Minister’s assistance package 2023 in a ceremony in Karachi today.

Addressing on the occasion, he said employees regularized today have long been associated with the organization.

Syed Faisal Sabzwari said he has worked with sincerity along with administration for the development and improvement of the organization.