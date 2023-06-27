Federal cabinet approves BoD for newly established HESCO

ABBOTTABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-N and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Monday fulfilled the long-standing demand of the people of Hazara as the federal cabinet approved the Board of Directors of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

Former Additional Chief Secretary Khalid Parvez, who hails from Abbottabad, has been appointed as the first Chairman of the Board of Directors of HESCO while other members of the board include former Commissioner Waqar Ayub Khan, Rashid Ahmed, Engineer Shabbir Jilani, and Lt Col (Retd) Saleem Raza.

After establishment of the Board of Directors, the plans of Hazara Electric Supply Company have been put into action. The employees of WAPDA and the people of Hazara were pleased over the decision and lauded the efforts of the federal minister for parliamentary affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the entire leadership of PML-N.

With the establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company, all electricity-related issues, including load-shedding will be resolved locally and thousands of unemployed youth will receive employment opportunities.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, and other leaders of the PML-N have been making efforts for the establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company for the past several years.

A year ago, after the formation of the PDM government, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and other PML-N leaders demanded establishment of HESCO from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who approved it.

The federal cabinet has now approved the establishment of HESCO. The chairman as well as other members have been appointed from Hazara to the Board of Directors of HESCO. After the announcement of the Board of Directors Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi congratulated the people of the region and said that HESCO will soon become operational.

He further said that we are grateful to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and our leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who has presented the gift of Hazara Electric Supply Company to the people of Hazara, overcoming all obstacles that were hindering the rights of the people of the region.

The minister said that the progress of Hazara is guaranteed by the PML-N and HESCO is the biggest project for the development of the people, adding he said that no one can deprive the people of Hazara of their rights.