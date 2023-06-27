Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani approved the amended Finance Bill 2023-2024 after the government decided to enforce stricter fiscal measures to please the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a last-ditch effort to secure funding. The changes introduced by the government primarily deal with broadening the tax base, but little attention is paid on expanding revenue streams and enforcing long-term policies that will bring some sort of order to the economy.

The government made several changes to the budget, and now aims to generate over Rs.215 billion through taxes–both direct and indirect. Furthermore, it has promised to cut down public spending by Rs.85 billion and endorse a higher petroleum levy to account for all the subsidies given in the past. These decisions were made after PM Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, who asserted that Pakistan needed to do much more if it wanted to secure funding from the international lender.

There is no doubt about the fact that these measures will put undue pressure on the salaried class who are already struggling to make ends meet, keeping in mind poor economic performances and high inflation. In fact, the situation is bound to get much worse once newly agreed upon taxes are implemented, leading inflation to spike once again. Very evidently so, the government is scrambling to ensure that it gets access to some finances through the IMF before the agreement elapses on June 30.

What is perhaps not recognised is the under-utilised export potential Pakistan has. It is about time that we invest time and effort into turning the economy towards export-led industrialisation which will not only attract revenue, but will encourage economic growth, employment, fiscal stability and endorse a competitive market in which local businesses can thrive. It is vital that we set up a long-term model for economic recovery that also reduces burden on the citizenry at the same time, and encouraging business activity is one key feature of this. Tax collection can only go so far and while it is an important aspect to work towards, it will not help much in isolation. We need a more nuanced, and holistic, approach towards our economic performance.