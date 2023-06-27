Huge crowds head to Arafat for Hajj climax

MINA - Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims walked or rode buses Monday to a giant tent­ed city near Makkah for the climax of the annual hajj that Saudi officials say could break atten­dance records.

After performing the ritual circumam­bulation of the Kaa­ba, at Makkah’s Grand Mosque that Muslims pray towards each day, worshippers set off for Mina, about seven kilo­metres (more than four miles) away, in suffo­cating heat.

Pilgrims in robes and sandals, many carry­ing umbrellas against the beating sun, un­dertook the journey on foot or crowded onto hundreds of air-condi­tioned buses provided by Saudi authorities.

They will spend the night in white tents in Mina, which every year hosts the world’s larg­est encampment, be­fore the hajj’s high-point on Tuesday: prayers at Mount Ara­fat, where the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is said to have delivered his final sermon.

“My dream has come true,” said Jamila Hammoudi, a 62-year-old Morrocan school teacher. “I will pray for everyone,” she told AFP after arriving in the tented city.

Shortly after midday, pilgrims packed most of the tents, which con­tain two to three beds and are fitted with wa­ter and food.

Many were over­come by the experience as they fulfill a life­long dream at the sites where Islam began.

Saudi officials say this year’s hajj -- one of the five pillars of Is­lam -- could be the big­gest in history. After 2.5 million attended in 2019, numbers were capped in 2020, 2021 and 2022 because of the Covid pandemic.

The pilgrimage has seen multiple crises over the years, includ­ing militant attacks, deadly fires and a 2015 stampede that killed up to 2,300 people. There have been no major in­cidents since.

As part of the safe­ty measures, helicop­ters and AI-equipped drones have been de­ployed to monitor the flow of traffic towards Mina, which sits in a narrow valley flanked by rocky mountains.

A small fleet of self-driving buses, seat­ing up to 11 people, is in operation between the sites of the ritu­als, including Makkah -- Islam’s holiest city -- Mina and Muzdalifah.

One of the biggest risks this year at the hajj, which follows the lunar calendar, is heat, especially after maxi­mum age restrictions were removed.

Habbia Abdel Nass­er, a Moroccan wom­an who was perform­ing the rituals with her husband, needed ur­gent medical treatment near the Grand Mosque because of the heat.

“The weather is very hot here compared to Morocco, and we feel exhausted,” said her husband, 62-year-old businessman Rahim Abdel Nasser, as he poured water on her head to cool her down.

The health ministry has recommended pil­grims use umbrellas during the day and has told the sick and elderly to stay indoors around midday to “avoid sun­stroke”.

Four hospitals and 26 clinics are ready to deal with ailing pilgrims in Mina, and more than 190 ambulances have been deployed, officials said.

On Tuesday, the pil­grims will pray and re­cite the Holy Quran for several hours at Mount Arafat and spend the night nearby. The fol­lowing day, they will gather pebbles and hurl them at three giant con­crete walls for the sym­bolic “stoning of the devil” ritual.

The last stop is back in Makkah, where they will perform a final cir­cumambulation of the Kaaba, which according to Muslim tradition had been built by Abraham and his son, Ishmael.