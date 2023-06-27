ICC Men’s World Cup trophy to reach Pakistan on Aug 31

LAHORE-The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 has been launched on a stratospheric scale, giving fans around the world a unique opportunity to interact with the coveted trophy, ahead of the marquee event in India.

According to ICC press release issued here on Monday, the Trophy Tour will begin on June 27 in India, travel around the globe and then return to the host nation on September 4. The prestigious silverware will reach Pakistan on August 31 for a five-day tour and will depart on July 4 to Sri Lanka. The Tour was launched in spectacular fashion, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy being launched into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth, before making a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This was achieved after the trophy was attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, and some stunning shots were captured of the trophy sitting on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere from 4k cameras. The 2023 edition of the Trophy Tour will be the biggest by far, giving the fans a chance to connect with the coveted piece of silverware in various countries and cities around the globe.

Starting on June 27, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India. The first full-scale Trophy Tour since 2019, the 2023 edition will provide cricket fans around the globe with a chance to recreate the celebratory and carnival atmosphere witnessed during the marquee event.

Through innovative activations and events in different countries, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour will provide a chance to one million fans to have their own personal interactions with the coveted piece of silverware.

On the launch of the Trophy Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.

“Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close to this famous trophy that has been held aloft by some of the greatest legends of our sport.”