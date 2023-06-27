IESCO makes best arrangements for uninterrupted power supply on  Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan, while congratulating the customers on Eid-ul-Azha, said that IESCO is one of the organizations that has always prioritized the interests of customers and its officers and staff in every situation has proven themselves as a frontline workers. IESCO Chief said that all measures have been finalized to ensure quality services to the consumers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and for provision of uninterrupted power supply to consumers, grid stations and feeders and timely redressal of complaints will be monitored from the central control room. Officers along with staff will be present 24 hours in the control room. Complaint offices have been provided with additional meters, HT/LT poles, transformers and other necessary equipment for the provision of quality and timely services to customers. IESCO chief executive has requested the consumers not to tie sacrificial animals under electricity poles, transformers and 11 KV wires. Additionally, IESCO management urges everyone to avoid disposing of animal trimmings near IESCO installations. Such actions can pose risks to birds and other animals, and also disrupt the power supply. By adhering to these guidelines, we can collectively contribute to a safer and smoother Eid-ul-Adha celebration. consumers can register their complaints on the Complaint Office numbers listed on the bills, Helpline No. 118, Complaint and Monitoring Cell numbers 0519252933, 0519252934 or SMS to 8118.