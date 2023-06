ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the contempt of court proceedings against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islam­abad pertaining to the arrest of former minister Shireen Mazari. IGP Islamabad Nasir Akbar sub­mitted his amended reply to the court, which or­dered provision of its copy to the petitioner. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned for an indefinite time.