IPP to participate in election with ‘Eagle’ electoral symbol

LAHORE - The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Monday said the party would contest election with full zeal with the electoral symbol of ‘Eagle’ and the manifesto of the party would be an expression of aspirations of the Pakistani people. “A recent party meeting discussed important points of the manifesto in detail,” IPP sourc­es told APP. The manifesto of party was discussed in the meeting, which was presided over by Party President Abdul Aleem Khan. “We have come together to struggle for making Paki­stan a welfare state in letter and spir­it,” the party president said. “We will end politics of hatred, violence and di­vision and the IPP will present before people a comprehensive plan to deal with the economic challenges, being faced by the country,” Aleem Khan said. “The party decided that it would make all-out efforts to end suffering of people,” he said. It may be men­tioned here that earlier ‘Eagle’ was electoral symbol of the All Pakistan Muslim League. Among others, the meeting was attended by Amir Ki­ani, Ishaq Khakwani, Chaudhry Nau­raiz Shakoor, Rana Nazir Ahmed, Dr Murad Raas, Pir Saeedul Hasan Shah, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Mian Khalid Mahmood and Ajmal Cheema.