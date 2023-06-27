Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Isolated heavyfalls expected in North Punjab, Potohar, Upper KP, Kashmir

11:28 AM | June 27, 2023
Isolated heavyfalls with isolated hail storm is expected in Northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Dust and thunderstorm with rain is also expected in upper/central Punjab, Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/east Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five  degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty-one, Murree seventeen and Muzafarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.     

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm and isolated heavy falls is expected in Srinagar, Jammu,  Anantnag and  Shopian while cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm/isolated heavy falls is expected in Leh, Pulwama and  Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, Pulwama and Baramula seventeen, Anantnag and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.  

