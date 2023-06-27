Tuesday, June 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kandhkot library  

June 27, 2023
Opinions, Letters

In conditions of delinquency, the city of Kandhkot desperately needs to be educated. Illiteracy is increasing with each passing day. It is most regrettable that the city is faced with a shortage of library facilities. After constant struggle by students, the city got its first public library back in 2022. The irony is that the management of the library is highly corrupt and inefficient. The administration of the library is mostly nonexistent. Infrastructure maintenance is exceedingly poor. The chairs and tables are smashed. The irregular supply of electricity is the most important concern for students.

In addition, it is confirmed by the available sources that the authorities concerned have been allocated significant amounts to maintain the ambience of the library. However, corruption is rampant throughout the ranks. Superior authorities are asked to keep an eye on those incompetent officers who are sitting in the library just to abuse public funds. Moreover, they have to be held responsible for the destruction of the library’s aroma, depriving students of their basic facilities.

Elton John’s Glastonbury triumph attracts 7.3 million TV viewers

NASRULLAH KHADIM,

Kandhkot.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1687767280.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023