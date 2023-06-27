Kandhkot library  

In conditions of delinquency, the city of Kandhkot desperately needs to be educated. Illiteracy is increasing with each passing day. It is most regrettable that the city is faced with a shortage of library facilities. After constant struggle by students, the city got its first public library back in 2022. The irony is that the management of the library is highly corrupt and inefficient. The administration of the library is mostly nonexistent. Infrastructure maintenance is exceedingly poor. The chairs and tables are smashed. The irregular supply of electricity is the most important concern for students.

In addition, it is confirmed by the available sources that the authorities concerned have been allocated significant amounts to maintain the ambience of the library. However, corruption is rampant throughout the ranks. Superior authorities are asked to keep an eye on those incompetent officers who are sitting in the library just to abuse public funds. Moreover, they have to be held responsible for the destruction of the library’s aroma, depriving students of their basic facilities.

NASRULLAH KHADIM,

Kandhkot.