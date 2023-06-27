Kevin Costner is ‘blindsided’ after receiving divorce papers

LOS ANGELES-Kevin Costner was reportedly left “blindsided” after he was served divorce papers by his wife Christine Baumgartner towards the start of May. The pair had allegedly agreed to have an amicable separation where he would be the one serving the papers. Based on their agreement, they would follow the procedures that were outlined in their prenuptial agreement according to sources that spoke to The Sun. However, instead of adhering to the agreement, 49-year-old Christine went on to serve him the papers the day after he informed his children about the separation. Additionally, she is demanding that her former spouse pay her $248, 000 every month for child support payments. A source claimed that the 68-year-old actor “sat his family down, told them he and their mum were getting a divorce and his lawyer was getting the paperwork drawn up.”

They continued. “He wanted everything to be peaceful for the sake of his kids and told Christine he didn’t want a messy divorce because he’d already been through one. First thing the next morning, boom, Christine sneak attacks him and serves him with her own set of divorce papers. Kevin was so shocked.”