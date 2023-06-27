KP registers 40 dengue cases in one week

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Monday called for more pragmatic measures to control the spread of dengue fever in the province as at-least 40 cases were reported within a week from across the province.

A comparative report of dengue fever cases issued here by the department revealed that 13 cases were reported from Mardan, 11 Peshawar, five Bajaur, three Chitral, two each from DI Khan and Swabi and one each from Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Khyber and Kohat districts.

It said that the Health Department in collaboration with the district administrations and other line departments kept the dengue cases under control this year as compare to the last year, adding that last year no case of dengue was reported during the first two months of 2022 and only three cases were registered in March while in 2023 eight cases were registered in January, two in February and three in March.