Lieutenant general among 3 senior Pak army officers sacked

ISPR DG Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry says no reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 mayhem on pretext of HR issues n 17 military courts already working in country under Army Act n Total 102 accused of May 9 riots being charged and are given complete legal rights n Rejects notion that May 9 riots were a false flag operation by Army n May 9 tragedy was a major anti-Pakistan conspiracy and a narrative based on lies was built internally and externally n Women used as a shield to attack on their own army, but Armed Forces foiled the conspiracy by not responding to it n Urges all political stakeholders to sit together for national stability and economic revival.

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Army, while taking a strict disciplinary action, has dismissed three officers including a serving lieutenant general from service and said disciplinary proceedings against three major generals and seven brig­adiers have been completed on the account of their failure to protect military installations during May 9 riots, Director General ISPR Ma­jor General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry announced at a news conference in ISPR on Monday.

He said that in the aftermath of the May 9 incidents, two high level in­quiries were conducted by the GHQ which completed the internal ac­countability process of the Pakistan Army. The DG ISPR said that 17 mil­itary courts are already working in the country under the Army act and disclosed 102 persons involved in the May 9 riots are being charged.

According to him, their cases were initiated in civil courts and later on these courts had transferred these cases to the military courts.

The DG ISPR said that these civil­ians are given complete legal rights including right to have independent attorney of their choice and right of appeal against the conviction before High Court and Supreme Court.

Major General Ahmed Sharif dis­missed a question when asked that there's an impression that the May 9 incidents were a false flag oppres­sion by the Pakistan Army itself.

He questioned that how it's possi­ble that we attack our own installa­tions in different cities. He termed such reports as propaganda against the Armed Forces.

He said May 9 tragedy was a major con­spiracy against Pakistan and its plot was being hatched for the past many months. He said under that plot, a narrative based on lies and exaggeration, was built inter­nally and externally.

The DG ISPR said the anti-state forces tried their best to create rift and spread distrust between Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan, but they remained un­successful in their nefarious designs.

He further said that the Armed Forc­es rendered matchless sacrifices for the nation in the past and will never hesitate to do so in future. Responding to a ques­tion, Maj Gen Sharif said that May 9 inci­dents were not a result of spontaneous act as it was planned to target military in­stallations and create wedge between the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan.

He said women were used as a shield to attack on their own army, but the Armed Forces foiled the conspiracy by not responding to it.

Answering another question, Maj Gen Sharif Chaudhry said those who built a narrative against the Army and incited people to attack military installations and disgrace monuments of the Shuha­da and Ghazis are the mastermind of the May 9 tragedy.

Responding to another question, the DG ISPR said the government is devis­ing a strategy to check negative propa­ganda against the state institutions on social media.

Replying to a question, he said that all political forces of the country are equal­ly respectable for the Armed Forces. He urged all political stakeholders to sit to­gether to create national consensus in order to boost confidence in the nation, bring stability and economic revival in the country.

He made it clear that there would be no reprieve or leniency for the facilitators and perpetrators of the May 9 mayhem on account of fake human rights narrative.

He said a disciplinary action had been ini­tiated against the officials concerned who failed to maintain the security and sanctity of the garrisons and the Jinnah House.

“There is no distinction of rank or so­cial status in the accountability process of the Army. The bigger the post, the big­ger the responsibility,” he said.

He said the heirs of the martyrs were asking the Army Chief whether he would be able to protect the sanctity of the mar­tyrs in future.

“The heirs of the martyrs and all the ranks are raising the question that if the sanctity of the sacrifices of martyrs were to be desecrated, then what is the need to sacrifice one’s life?”

The DG ISPR reaffirmed that neither the black day of May 9 would be forgotten in the country’s history nor the miscreants, planners and facilitators of the tragic inci­dents would be forgiven.

“Those who obstructed all the measures against the facilitators related to this trag­edy will also be dealt with iron hands with the support of the nation,” he added.

He said the security forces carried out some 13,619 intelligence-based opera­tions against terrorists and their facil­itators during the current year. About 1,172 terrorists were arrested in the operations.

“This year, 95 officers and men em­braced martyrdom,” he said, adding around 77 operations were conduct­ed on daily basis against the scourge of terrorism.

The entire nation paid rich tribute to the sons of the soil who had sacrificed their lives for the defence of the mother­land, he added.

Moreover, he added, the granddaugh­ter of a retired four-star general, the son-in-law of a retired four-star gener­al, the wife of a retired three-star gen­eral, and the wife and son-in-law of a re­tired two-star general were undergoing the same accountability process based on irrefutable evidence.

The DG ISPR said in order to over­come May 9 like incidents it was nec­essary to identify the factors that had caused the tragedy and “take to task all the abettors and facilitators of such vi­olence. The thinkers, politicians, me­dia and judiciary among all have to play their role for this cause.”

He said internal chaos was a major risk to the state’s stability. “If this intol­erance is created for political gains and its peak seen on May 9 goes unabated then it will pave the way for external on­slaught of inimical forces.”

Referring to Pakistan-India defence budgets gap, he said it was widening due to the country’s depleting econom­ic situation and it would narrow with improvement and strengthening of na­tional economy.

He rest assured the media that it was not impacting the operational prepared­ness of the armed forces, rather helped them in augmenting indigenous capaci­ties to meet defence needs.