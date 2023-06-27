Minister snubs CDA chief for road construction idea in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD-Like many other initiatives taken in the recent past, another move to construct a road in Margalla Hills National Park by the incumbent Chairman CDA Capitan retired Noor ul Amin Mengal has become controversial as the Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman opposed the idea ‘publicly’.

The CDA board in its meeting, held in May 2023, approved the construction of a new 5km long road in the Margalla Hills National Park Area, starting from Bari Imam to Pir Sohawa/Monal.

The move received criticism from the environmentalists, who are even strong proponents of closing down the existing commercial ventures in the national park area and they opposed the idea of constructing a new road leading to the fresh commercial activities as well.

Now, the Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal has posted a question on twitter in which he sought public opening regarding this controversial road project.

However, besides many others, the Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman openly opposed the idea and snubbed the Chairman CDA on twitter.

She maintained that it is not CDA’s domain and the civic authority cannot take a road through a green area. She stated further that it is against our existing wildlife laws and goes against our international commitments.

Most other people also rejected the proposal while considering it a threat to the environment and a violation of the High Court and Supreme Court’s orders.

A senior town planner, when contacted, has said that the idea to grab the Margalla Hills National Park is not new as successive managements were also trying to take such initiatives for the furtherance of their financial interests.

He recalled that once in the era of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, it was desired to establish huts in the Margalla Hills but the then CDA director of planning gave a briefing to the federal cabinet and avoided said devastating decision.

Later, a tunnel project was proposed to link Islamabad with Haripur district; however the same could not be materialized, while a few years back , a road was also permitted to be built from Gokina to Haripur area, but the same was withdrawn after receiving criticism.

The city managers are considering the new road project as vital to avoid traffic congestion but environmentalists believe that the visitors could be facilitated through a cable car or even electrical vehicles instead of allowing more traffic in the Margalla hills to protect serenity and environment of the area.