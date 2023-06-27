Minister stresses precaution to stay healthy on Eidul Azha

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said on Monday there was great need to set aside personal wishes and observe caution to stay healthy on Eidul Azha. He was addressing a press conference, organised by the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicines on ‘Safe Eidul Azha and Hajj’ at a local hotel here. He said that Hajj pilgrims should follow precautionary measures to stay safe from different dangerous diseases. He said he was proud to be ‘Umati’ of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He said that parents should not take their children to cattle markets. Dr Javed Akram said Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine was establishing media wing across the country. He said quick action would be taken id the media would highlight any problems in public hospitals. He said alert had been issued to all government hospitals in view of the heavy rains. He said that during Eidul Azha days, patients would be pro­vided health services in public hospitals without any interruption. The health minister said people should adopt preventive measures to stay safe from coronavirus. Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine General Secretary Prof Dr Somia said that people should wear masks in mosques and places where animals would be slaughtered.

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES IN DIFFERENT INCIDENTS

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ex­pressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives due to lightning strikes and other acci­dents in several cities. He extended his heartfelt sym­pathies to the grieving families and assured them that the government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with them during this difficult time.