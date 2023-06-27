Mitsotakis’s conservatives clinch landslide Greece election win

ATHENS-Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis won Greece’s national elections on Sunday with a clear majority, securing a second term during which he vowed to bring about major reforms to transform the country.

With nearly all the votes counted, Mitsotakis’s New Democracy party obtained a score of over 40.5 percent, well ahead of the leftist Syriza party led by former premier Alexis Tsipras, which scored less than 18 percent. The margin is the widest for the conservatives in almost 50 years, as voters rewarded them for nursing Greece back to economic health after a crippling debt crisis.

“The people have given us a safe majority. Major reforms will proceed rapidly,” Mitsotakis said, adding that he had “ambitious” targets for a new term that could “transform” Greece. The 55-year-old former McKinsey consultant and Harvard graduate, who steered the EU nation from the coronavirus pandemic back to two consecutive years of strong growth, had already scored a thumping win in an election just a month ago.

But having fallen short by five parliamentary seats of being able to form a single-party government, he refused to form a coalition, forcing 9.8 million Greek voters back to the ballot boxes.

The election also saw voters turn away from two key protagonists during the debt years. Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’s radical-left MeRA25 party failed to make it past the three percent threshold to get into parliament, while Tsipras’s party scored even less than in May, losing a further 275,000 votes.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Mitsotakis on his victory.

“I look forward to continuing our close cooperation on shared priorities to foster prosperity and regional security,” he said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron also sent congratulations. “Let’s continue together all the work undertaken for a stronger and more sovereign Europe,” he wrote on Twitter.

And Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani offered his congratulations. Mitsotakis’s re-election was “a sign of political stability that is good for the whole of Europe”, he wrote on Twitter.