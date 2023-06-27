Tuesday, June 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mondelez partners with Nutshell

Mondelez partners with Nutshell
PR
June 27, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-Mondelez Pakistan Limited has signed a communications and strategic engagements partnership agreement with Nutshell Communications, Pakistan’s leading communications firm specializing in stakeholders’ management, outreach, corporate branding, thought leadership, and strategic communications.

The agreement was signed in a ceremony held at Nutshell’s Karachi office, between Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO Nutshell Group, and Sami A. Wahid, Managing Director, Mondelez Pakistan Limited. The signing was witnessed by Unaizah Ali, Chief Commercial Officer; Subhan Elahi, Chief Creative Officer; Mehrunisa Azhar, Chief Disruption Officer from Nutshell Communications, and Usama Majeed, Head of Corporate and Government Affairs, Mondelez Pakistan.

Sami A. Wahid said; “We welcome Nutshell Communications as our strategic partners. Nutshell has a deep understanding of the communications landscape, highly skilled and experienced professionals, and a proven track record of success. We look forward to working with the Nutshell team and believe that this partnership will add great value to both parties.”

Elton John’s Glastonbury triumph attracts 7.3 million TV viewers

Commenting on the engagement, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, said; “The aim of this partnership is to leverage our expertise to drive meaningful engagement and create a powerful brand experience for Mondelez Pakistan. We are confident that this alliance will propel Mondelez Pakistan to a higher level of recognition and thought leadership in the Pakistani FMCG market.”

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1687767280.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023