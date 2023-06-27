My unfulfilled wish  

I was born on November 15, 1924, and over the course of my life, spanning over about a century, I have seen all one could ask for. I have lived a content life and witnessed unprecedented progress by humankind, with the exception of my desire to see my country prosper and progress. I was very young when Pakistan was created. I witnessed the influx of people who sacrificed.

everything just to live in a free country of their own. Unfortunately, the The father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, left us within a year of our freedom, leaving a vacuum in leadership that nobody could fill. The father of the nation delivered a speech to the members of the Muslim committee in Bombay on August 11, 1947, and asked them to form a constitution. based on equality, respect for all, and freedom for all communities to perform their religious ceremonies without any threat or fear.

However, Our politicians flatly failed to do so. We in West Pakistan refused to give rights and equality to our brothers in East Pakistan, which led to the breaking away from East Asia and forming Bangladesh. We kept experimenting. but the self-serving nature of our ruling elite never allowed them to put the country first. Today, Bangladesh, which broke away from We have surpassed us in every aspect of progress. We are now ranked with the third-world countries of Africa in every aspect of progress. and human development. Despite being among the worst countries in the In terms of human development indices, those in power are busy settling their personal scores. None of the stakeholders in the power circles are willing to empathise with people dying under extreme inflation and a dwindling economy. It seems that my wish to see Pakistan progress and prosper will never see the light of day. At least not with the current lot of people at the helm of affairs.

USMAN RAJA,

Lahore.