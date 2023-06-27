Nazar Gondal bids adieu to PTI

Former federal minister Nazar Muhammad Gondal on Tuesday parted ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 vandalism.

On this occasion, Gondal condemned the events that transpired on May 9. He was very open about leaving the party, adding he didn't think it was right to attack the institutions.

Slamming the embattled party, he said, "PTI is currently engaging in negative politics, which is not in the interest of the country".

Earlier, PTI senior leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan made the decision on to leave the party.

Sarwar condemned and denounced the May 9 violence. He continued by saying that those responsible for the attacks on the military installations should be brought to justice.

"I had always voiced my opposition to the PTI's confrontational approach on every platform. Engaging in conflict with the state's institutions is not a good idea. Whatever occurred on May 9 is very unfortunate," Sarwar maintained.