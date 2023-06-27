Netherlands prevail after Super Over to dent West Indies WC hopes

HARARE-Logan van Beek put on a scintillating all-round show in the Super Over and propelled the Netherlands to a narrow 22-run victory over West Indies after the 18th match of the CWC Qualifier ended as a tie.

Put into bat first, West Indies piled up a massive 374/6 in a must-win CWC Qualifier group stage clash against the Netherlands with Nicholas Pooran leading the charge with a quickfire century. West Indian openers Brandon King and Johnson Charles scripted a solid start with a quick 101-run partnership and both scored half-centuries. Brandon King played 81 balls to score 76 runs while Charles struck 55-ball 54. Hope scored 47 off 38 balls while Paul contributed with 25-ball 46 runs. Pooran emerged as top scorer with an unbeaten 104 off just 65 balls, laced with nine fours and six sixes.

Set to chase a massive total of 375, a quickfire century by Teja Nidamanuru and a quickfire Logan van Beek cameo lifted the Netherlands to finish exactly level with West Indies’ total but for the loss of nine wickets. Teja Nidamanuru smashed sensational 111 from 76 balls with the help of 11 fours and three sixes.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards hit 47-ball 67 while Logan van Beek’s sensational cameo of a 14-ball 28 took the Netherlands in touching distance from the glory but he perished on the final delivery when his side needed just one run and thus, the CWC fixture ended as a tie.

The high-scoring thriller between West Indies and Netherlands then entered the Super Over with the Dutch to bat first. Logan van Beek struck all of balls for a boundary – three fours and three sixes – to register the highest total (30) in the Super Over history. West Indies then had a mountain to climb to claim two vital points heading into the CWC Qualifier Super Sixes, but they could score just 8 runs, thus Netherlands completed a stunning 22-run victory.

ZIMBABWE REGISTER RECORD VICTORY IN CWC QUALIFIER AT USA’S DISPOSAL

Sean Williams played a marathon 174-run knock and powered Zimbabwe to hand the United States of America (USA) the second-biggest ODI defeat in terms of runs in the 17th match of the Cricket World Cup (CWC) Qualifier.

Hosts Zimbabwe, who are in red-hot form in the CWC Qualifier, registered their highest ODI total with a mammoth 408/6 in 50 overs after they were put into bat first by the USA captain Monank Patel. Sean Williams smashed 174 runs while Joylord Gumbie and Sikandar Raza contributed with 78 and 48 runs respectively. Abhishek Paradkar claimed 3 wickets for 78).

In reply, USA were bundled out for 104. Only Abhishek Paradkar (24), Jessy Singh (21) and Gajanand Sindh (13) could cross the double figures. Richard Ngarava bagged two wickets for 25 and Sikandar Raza took two wickets for 15. Sean Williams was named player of the match.