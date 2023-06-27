Tuesday, June 27, 2023
NLC launches cargo service for Shanghai, Kashgar

June 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -    National Logistics Cell (NLC) has launched road cargo service for Shanghai and Kashgar from Karachi and Islamabad.

In this connection, a convoy of NLC trucks carrying export goods left the Sost Dry Port in Gilgit-Baltistan for China.

Pakistan Customs, GB facilitated Pakistan-origin trucks from Silk Route Dry Port, Sost to China by road in accordance with the International Road Transport Convention (TIR Convention), according to an update shared by Syed Fawad Ali Shah, Collector Customs, GB. This step will greatly enhance bilateral and regional trade through road, wrote Syed, who inaugurated the historical event in collaboration with NLC.

Earlier this month, under a pilot project, Pakistan Customs facilitated the first ever export of cargo to Kazakhstan via China under Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA).

QTTA was signed between China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to provide an alternative route for trade between these countries.

