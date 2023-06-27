No plan for delaying general polls, says Kaira

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that govern­ment has no plan to extend the date and time for general elections. “Everything is going on smoothly and we didn’t see any emergency in Pakistan,” said Kaira while talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government’s tenure will be fin­ished after mid-August, he said adding that elections should be held in October or the first week of No­vember. In reply to a question about Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with Pakistani politicians, he said, it is a routine meeting in Dubai. He further stated that po­litical leaders may have a discussion about the future agenda of Pakistan’s politics. Commenting on the participation of Nawaz Sharif in the next elections, he said that the former prime minister should take part in general elections. To a question about the press briefing of DG ISPR, he said that the military had sent a good message to everyone that all people are equal before the law. He said that the army had also men­tioned that no one is above the law in this country.