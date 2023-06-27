Obama: Row in India over former US President’s remarks on Muslim rights

NEW DEHLI-Leaders of India’s governing party have criticised former US President Barack Obama for his recent remarks on Muslims in the country. Mr Obama said in an interview last week that India may “start pulling apart” if minority rights weren’t protected. He was replying to a CNN interviewer who called India’s leader an “illiberal democrat” and asked how President Biden should engage with such people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the US on a state visit at the time. The three-day visit was marked by a ceremonial welcome to the White House, a lavish state dinner and the signing of several crucial deals.

Mr Modi also addressed a joint session of the US Congress. Mr Obama’s remarks, made in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour which was aired before the Congress address, were widely reported in India.

Ms Amanpour referred to the “threat to democracy” from so-called “illiberal democrats” before referring to Mr Modi as one. “How should a president engage with those kinds of leaders, either in the naming of them or in the dealing with them?” she asked.

Mr Obama said it was “complicated”, before referring to his own experience dealing with allies who may not have run “ideally democratic governments” but with whom relations had to be maintained for a number of reasons. He added that it was “appropriate” for the US president, when possible, to challenge “trends that are troubling” either in public or private.

“If the president meets with Prime Minister Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India - that’s something worth mentioning. If I had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi, who I know well, part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility that India at some point starts pulling apart,” he said, adding that that would be contrary to India’s interests. Mr Obama shared a warm relationship with Mr Modi while in office.Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who like Mr Modi is from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), told reporters on Sunday that she was “shocked” by Mr Obama’s comments.

“When Mr Modi was campaigning in the US - and by campaigning I mean speaking about India - a former US president was speaking about Indian Muslims.”

She went on to say that India wanted good relations with the US but “there too we get remarks about religious tolerance in India”.

Ms Sitharaman added that the US had bombed Muslim-majority countries including Syria and Yemen while Mr Obama was in power.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also reacted to the remarks on Monday, saying that India has never discriminated against people on the basis of their religion.

“People should try to understand India’s secular character,” he said, adding that people commenting on India’s minority rights should “also think about how many Muslim countries they have attacked”.

Mr Obama and the US have not publicly commented on these remarks.

