Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Pakistan, Kazakhstan hold political consultations

Agencies
June 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  The second round of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held on Monday in Astana, Kazakhstan. 

Additional Secretary (Afghan­istan & West Asia) Syed Ahsan Raza Shah led Pakistan side while Kazakh side was led by Kanat Tumysh, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Repub­lic of Kazakhstan. During the consultations, both sides held extensive discussions on vari­ous facets of bilateral relations in the political and diplomatic, trade, economic connectivity, science & technology and cul­ture sectors. The two sides also exchanged views on issues of regional and global importance. Cooperation between two coun­tries within the framework of United Nations, CICA, OIC, ECO and SCO was also reviewed. The two sides agreed towards early finalization of the Transit Trade Agreement which would be­come the catalyst for enhanced trade between the two coun­tries. It was also agreed to en­hance connectivity between the two countries and welcomed the resumption of direct flights commencing early next month.

The consultations offered an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively review the cur­rent level of bilateral relations. Both sides also identified new areas of mutual interest and re­iterated the desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

