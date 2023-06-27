Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Pakistani cyclists shine with 4 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals in Special Olympic Games

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 27, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) is thrilled to announce the remarkable achievements of Pakistani cyclists at the Special Olympic World Games that concluded in Berlin, Germany. With great pride, they have secured an impressive tally of 4 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Pakistan Cycling Federation President Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair extended their heartfelt appreciation to the athletes, who have brought immense honour to Pakistan on this global platform. Their unwavering dedication, perseverance, and exceptional performances have showcased the immense talent within Pakistan’s cycling community.

A special acknowledgment is deservedly bestowed upon the national coach, Ms Maham Malik, whose unwavering commitment, guidance, and expertise have been instrumental in shaping these victorious athletes. Her remarkable support has played a pivotal role in their outstanding achievements.

The PCF calls upon the government, sports authorities, and all sports enthusiasts to come together and celebrate these deserving cyclists and their coach. Their achievements serve as a testament to their determination and an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the nation. Recognizing and applauding their accomplishments will not only foster their continued growth but also enhance Pakistan’s reputation in international cycling.

The PCF takes immense pride in these accomplishments and expresses gratitude to the athletes, coach, and all those involved in their training and support. “Together, we can create an environment that nurtures and celebrates the immense potential of our cycling community,” said PCF Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair.

