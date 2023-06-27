It is the life of the crystal, the architect of the flake, the fire of the frost, the soul of the sunbeam.

This crisp winter air is full of it.

–John Burroughs

A few thousand feet below the Naica mountain in the Chihuahuan Desert, a cave was discovered by two miners who were excavating a new tunnel for the Industrial Penoles company all the way back in 2000. The cave housed some of the largest natural crystals ever found or seen by humans. They are translucent gypsum beams that measure up to about 36 feet in length and weight more than 55 tons. When determining how they came into formation, scientists concluded that the crystals thrived because they were submerged in mineral rich water with a very narrow and stable temperature range of 136 degrees Fahrenheit. At this steady temperature, the mineral anhydrite was found in abundant quantities in the water and they dissolved into the gypsum. This is what allowed the crystals to form and become the wonder they are today.