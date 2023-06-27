PCB chairman election postponed after Balochistan High Court issues stay order   

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the elections for its new chairman after a stay order was issued by the Balochistan High Court’s two-member bench earlier Monday. Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Amir Nawaz issued an order on Monday to stop the elections till July 17. In view of the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha holidays and the two weeks of summer vacation for the court, the court will resume listening to the arguments on July 17. The elections for the PCB chairman were supposed to be held on Tuesday (June 27) at the PCB headquarters in Lahore. All of the involved participants including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, the PCB Chairman nominee Zaka Ashraf and others were issued notices. The petition was filed by the former member of the PCB management committee Gul Mohammad Kakar in a bid to challenge the elections for the chairman of PCB. The petitioners urged the court to stop the elections of the chairman and suspend the Board of Governors (BoG) until it gives a verdict on their petitions. It was also contended in the petition that the BoG was established against the nominations of the ex-management committee and the meeting between the BoG and the election of Chairman PCB would be illegal as well. Earlier, the PCB announced the date for the elections of the new Chairman in a press release on Thursday (June 22). The PCB received the letter and the notification from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry which stated that: “On completion of the tenure, the Management Committee of PCB stands dissolved, ceases to operate.”