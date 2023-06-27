PIC attains Category One hospital position

Peshawar - Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the sole cardiac hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has attained yet another accolade to get a Category One hospital position.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KP HCC) has designated PIC as the first official Category One hospital, granting a regular license in a formal licensing ceremony. PIC received a fullfledged license following a thorough evaluation of various hospitals in the province, conducted by the Health Care Commission.

PIC’s spokesperson Riffat Anjum in a statement issued here on Monday said that Peshawar Institute of Cardiology was recognised for its adherence to the Health Care Commission’s specified standards in providing standardised treatment, patient care, emergency services, and patient safety, among other facilities.

This achievement highlights PIC’s commitment to meeting the commission’s standards.

During the inauguration ceremony, Dr Niamat Shah, the Director of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) expressed his pride for this prestigious recognition. He credited the tireless efforts and dedication of the entire staff of PIC for this achievement. Dr Shah emphasised that PIC is dedicated to providing quality treatment to patients from Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that PIC will continue to strive for excellence, aiming to become a source of pride for the province by earning more national and international honours.