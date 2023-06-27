PIFD thesis display 2023 concludes

LAHORE - Federal Min­ister for Education and Profes­sional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has lauded the efforts of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) faculty in mentoring the students’ thesis projects which were diverse in nature and also portray the re­quirements of the industry. He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest the closing ceremony of the PIFD students’ Thesis Display 2023 ceremony here at the institute. PIFD Vice Chancellor Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil was also present. Rana Tanveer added that many new opportunities of collaboration were arising on the national and interna­tional horizons, and hoped that PIFD graduates would enter both the markets with modern concepts. Thesis work of students, from Textile Design, Leather Accessories and Footwear, Furniture De­sign and Manufacture, Fash­ion Design, Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, Ceramic and Glass Design and, Gems and Jewellery Design depart­ments, was displayed at PIFD campus for ten days which at­tracted a large number of visi­tors. As many as 300 students presented their final year proj­ects during the Thesis Display. The event started on June 16. The entire premises of the Institute transformed into an exhibition space. Industrialists, academicians, students, par­ents and people from all walks of life had paid special visit to witness the creative work of PIFD students. Foreigners, senior officials and art and de­sign lovers from different parts of the country also visited the thesis display event.