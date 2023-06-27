PIMS denies news reports on heatstroke deaths

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has contradicted the news items appearing in some sections of media on deaths from heat­stroke in the hospital. Ac­cording to spokesperson Executive Director PIMS, Dr Mubashir Mushtaq Daha, no any case of death from heatstroke was reported in the hos­pital. He said that news items were not based on facts as the district ad­ministration had handed over four dead bodies to the hospital and it was just an assumption that the cause of death could be heatstroke. How­ever there were no con­firmed reports of this, he added. He said that the hospital has made special arrangements for heatstroke patients. Dr Mubashir Daha said that the hospital’s cen­tral air-conditioning sys­tem is being upgraded besides the installation of new air-conditioners and for this purpose Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) has been given a deadline of June 30 to complete the project. He said that the hospital is working on a war-footing basis to streamline its cooling system to facilitate the patients. He said that on the direction of Minister for National Health Ser­vices, nine air-condition­ers have been installed on an emergency basis in its new emergency while cooling system is fully functional in the phar­macy of hospital.