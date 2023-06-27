PML-N to come up to people’s expectations: Ahmed Hassan

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Coordinator Khawaja Ahmed Hassan said on Monday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was de­termined to steering the country out of prevail­ing crises and it would come up to people’s ex­pectations. He was addressing a meeting, called to review the ongoing development work in the city and arrangements in connection with the Eidul Azha at the Aiwan Iqbal Complex. With sincere efforts of the government, the country would get out of the prevailing crises soon, he said adding that the leadership would mitigate the effects of the damage, caused to the econ­omy by politics of vandalism, and it would be compensated by working hard. Former MNA Mehar Ishtiaq, MPA Ch Shehbaz, Rabia Fa­rooqi, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Syed Tauseef Shah, MD LWMC Babar Sahibuddin, DG PHA Naeem Watto, DMD WASA Abdul Karim, rep­resentatives of Walled City of Lahore Authority, Punjab Police and others were present. Kha­waja Ahmed Hassan said that despite difficult circumstances, the government was providing resources worth billions of rupees to improve the quality of life to people whereas compre­hensive reforms were being introduced for rapid development of the province and the im­provement of social sectors.