PML-Q gains foothold in KPK

LAHORE - In a significant development in the political arena, senior vice presi­dent of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa (KP) chapter Intikhab Khan Chamkani on Monday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) along with his supporters.

Intikhab Khan met PML-Q chief and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain at his residence. Chief Organizer of the party Chaudhry Sarwar, General Secretary Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Fed­eral Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain were also present in the meeting. Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Sarwar wel­comed Chamkani and aides on join­ing the party. The PML-Q president appointed Intikhab Khan Chamkani as the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president and issued a notification in this regard. During this momentous occasion, the PML-Q also witnessed the inclusion of several notable fig­ures. Colonel Riaz Khan Chamkani, the President of the First Democratic Front (FDF), decided to join the PML-Q, demonstrating his support for the party. Furthermore, Noorullah Shazli, the Vice President of the FDF in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, made the decision to align himself with PML-Q Another prominent addition to PML-Q was Ka­mran Awan of the Democratic Front Peshawar Division who also joined the ranks with the PML-Q. These ad­ditions further strengthen the party’s ranks and signify growing support for the PML-Q’s cause as the party gains a foothold in the province. Expressing his optimism, Chaudhry Shujat ex­pressed his belief that Intikhab Khan Chamkani’s inclusion would strength­en the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The party’s overarching mis­sion is to build a robust Pakistan. On the occasion, PML-Q Chief Organiser Chaudhry Sarwar emphasised the significance of youth for the future of Pakistan. He expressed his desire to attract a greater number of young individuals to join the party, recognis­ing their potential and the role they play in shaping the nation’s destiny.