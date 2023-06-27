PML-Q gains foothold in KPK

LAHORE - In a significant development in the political arena, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter Intikhab Khan Chamkani on Monday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) along with his supporters.
Intikhab Khan met PML-Q chief and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain at his residence. Chief Organizer of the party Chaudhry Sarwar, General Secretary Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain were also present in the meeting. Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Sarwar welcomed Chamkani and aides on joining the party. The PML-Q president appointed Intikhab Khan Chamkani as the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president and issued a notification in this regard. During this momentous occasion, the PML-Q also witnessed the inclusion of several notable figures. Colonel Riaz Khan Chamkani, the President of the First Democratic Front (FDF), decided to join the PML-Q, demonstrating his support for the party. Furthermore, Noorullah Shazli, the Vice President of the FDF in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, made the decision to align himself with PML-Q Another prominent addition to PML-Q was Kamran Awan of the Democratic Front Peshawar Division who also joined the ranks with the PML-Q. These additions further strengthen the party’s ranks and signify growing support for the PML-Q’s cause as the party gains a foothold in the province. Expressing his optimism, Chaudhry Shujat expressed his belief that Intikhab Khan Chamkani’s inclusion would strengthen the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The party’s overarching mission is to build a robust Pakistan. On the occasion, PML-Q Chief Organiser Chaudhry Sarwar emphasised the significance of youth for the future of Pakistan. He expressed his desire to attract a greater number of young individuals to join the party, recognising their potential and the role they play in shaping the nation’s destiny.