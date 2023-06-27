Pre-monsoon stormy rains hit, inundate various areas

LAHORE - Pre-monsoon stormy rains have lashed the country ending the spell of severe heatwave that has gripped the country for the last few days. But the heavy showers have also brought with them un­told miseries of inundation of dif­ferent cities across the country on Monday. Cloudburst hit different cities of Punjab including Lahore, Nowshehra Virkan, Malikwal, Narowal, Attock, Sara-i-Alamgir, Kharian, Sagla Hill, Nankana Sa­hib, Renala Khurd, Sira-i-Mughal, Pakpattan, Manawala, Sialkot and twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Heavy rains also pounded various cities in Balo­chistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir. Streams and nullahs are in flood due to tor­rential rains in different areas of Balochistan, KP and AJK. Land sliding is feared in hilly areas. A contingency plan has been pre­pared in view of monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lahore, where heavy downpour has started pounding the city since early morning, has caused urban flooding in low lying areas. The heavy inundation of the Punjab capital speaks volume of the inef­ficiency of the local authorities as almost the entire city is present­ing a picture of gigantic pool and the suction pumps have still not been brought to the flood streets to dewater them despite the fact that heavy rain has been pour­ing down since almost five hours. According to the Pakistan Metro­logical Department, pre-monsoon rains with dust/thunderstorms have been predicted in upper and central parts from June 25-30 with occasional gaps (prevailing heatwave conditions are likely to subside from June 25). Met Office has informed that moist currents are penetrating in upper and cen­tral parts of the country from the Arabian Sea as a westerly wave has entered the upper parts of the country since yesterday. It further says that under the influence of this weather system, rain/wind/thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, At­tock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swa­bi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Ba­huddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from 24th (night) to 30th June with occasional gaps.with iso­lated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Nas­eerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Ba­hawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahi­wal, Pakpattan, and Okara from 26th to 29th June, while in Suk­kur, Jacobabad and Larkana from 27th to 28th June.