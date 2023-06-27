Protection of minority communities to be ensured: KP Governor

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday met with a representative delegation of the Sikh community here and assured protection to the lives and properties of minority communities.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Religious Affairs Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel was also present during the meeting.

The Sikh community appealed to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the protection of their community. They also requested the caretaker provincial government to revive the Peshawar Safe City project and provision of police security to Sikh community traders.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family of the deceased. He also said that the Sikh community’s love for Pakistan is not hidden from anyone. The Governor assured that the protection of all minorities’ communities including the Sikh community will be ensured at any cost, and the barbaric killers will be brought to the court of justice soon.