Tuesday, June 27, 2023
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,371 points
APP
June 27, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,371.78 points on Monday, a positive change of 3.42 per cent, closing at 41,437.10 points against 40,065.32 points the previous day. A total of 226,821,151 shares were traded during the day as compared to 136,899,866 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.010 billion against Rs. 3.372 billion on the last trading day. As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 269 of them recorded gains and 43 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 26,220.940 shares at Rs.1.12 per share; Fauji Fert Bin with 13,147,500 shares at Rs.11.61 per share and Sui North Gas with 12,503,829 shares at Rs.40.54 per share. Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.43.66 per share price, closing at Rs.692.51, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm with an Rs.40.39 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,138.06. Pak Service witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.63.00 per share closing at Rs.779.00; followed by Faisal Spinning with Rs.26.25 decline to close at Rs.323,75.

