PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Musadik

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Ma­lik on Monday said that Pakistan Teheek e Insaf (PTI), Chairman must be given punishment as per law. PTI leaders and workers have found at­tacking security institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel. PTI had been using derogatory remarks against the heads of national institutions, he said. Appre­ciating the military courts’ unbiased working style, he said the current decisions taken by mili­tary courts are unprecedented. He said military courts had sent a message across the board that everyone is equal before the law. To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the former prime minister will lead the election campaign after his arrival in Pakistan. He hoped that PML-N would win the general elections with majority votes.