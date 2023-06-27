Qureshi greeted on becoming Hyderabad deputy mayor

HYDERABAD - A delegation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) led by its President Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani called on Deputy Mayor Hyderabad here at his office on Monday. According to the HCSTSI spokesman, the delegation congratulated Saghir Ahmed Qureshi on his election as the Deputy Mayor of the city and hoped that he would strive hard for the restoration of the lost glory of the historic city of Hyderabad. The delegation also appreciated the services of Saghir Ahmed Qureshi in the capacity of the Special Assistant of Sindh Chief Minister and General Secretary PPP Hyderabad District and hoped that being the Deputy Mayor Hyderabad, he would also pay attention to addressing the genuine grievances of the citizens particularly the business community of Hyderabad. The Deputy Mayor Saghir Ahmed Qureshi assured the HCSTSI delegation that all out efforts would be made to address the grievances of the citizens, particularly the business community of Hyderabad at the earliest, the spokesman informed. The other members of the HCSTSI delegation included Saleemuddin Qureshi, Akram Ansari, Kashif Shaikh, Muhammad Waseem Qureshi, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Kishore Kumar Bhatia, Irfan Aribiani, Sohail Qureshi and Umer Farooq Sheikhani.