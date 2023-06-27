Rescue 1122 releases Eid Emergency Plan

FAISALABAD - Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has released Eid Emergency Plan to deal with any emergent situ­ation during Eid holidays. District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 En­gineer Ehtisham Wahla said here on Monday that leaves of rescue staff had been cancelled and directed them to remain available round the clock for emergency call. He said that special teams were constituted un­der supervision of Emergency Officer (Operations) Engineer Tariq Mehm­ood whereas staff of Rescue Control Room would remain alert round the clock. He said that the entire district especially Faisalabad would be mon­itoring through call recording soft­ware, vehicle tracking system and IP cameras while the staff of Control Room would give prompt response in case of any emergency.

He said that rescue staff along with ambulances would remain present around major Eid congre­gations whereas temporary rescue posts were also set up at 42 sites at public places including cattle markets across the district. He said that necessary equipment including emergency vehicles, ambulances, motorbike ambulances, fire-fighting vehicles were provided at all pick­ets and their staff would give quick response in case of any emergency during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha. The volunteers who had completed their rescue training from Punjab Emer­gency Service had also been called to perform rescue duty during Eid days, he added.

NEWBORN BOY RECOVERED AFTER FIVE DAYS

A newborn boy was recovered after five days and handed over to his parents in safe and sound condition. Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Dr. Muhammad Faheem Yousuf in a statement said here on Monday that a newborn boy was kidnapped from Nursery Ward of the Hospital on June 21, 2023. Receiving information of the incident, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry immediately constituted a committee to probe into the matter and seek police help for immediately recov­ery of the abductee. Therefore, the team with the help of district police succeed­ed in recovering the abductee after five days in safe and sound condition. Later, the child was handed over to his parents who belong to Jaranwala, he added.