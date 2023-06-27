SCCI for close liaison between govt institutions, business community

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) stressed the need for building up a close liaison and coordination between the government institutions, business community and international development organisations aimed at resolving the issues of business community under one-window operation.

During a meeting with the UNDP Sector Specialist for Merged Districts Governance Programme Mumraiz Khan and UNDP Field Implementation Specialist for Merged Districts Governance Programme Hammad Baig here at SCCI’s House on Monday, Acting president of the SCCI Ijaz Afridi said that international development organisations had been playing a role in the sustainable economic growth and development of Pakistan.

However, he said owing to lack of proper coordination and contact between the government institutions, chambers and relevant stakeholders, hurdles obstructing to achieve the sustainable economic development goals and set targets under the global commitments made by Pakistan. The SCCI acting president urged the international organisations to make chambers, business community and relevant stakeholders’ consultation to resolve the issues of business community, especially bringing improvement in technical skills of factories’ workers, labourers and ensure availability of skilled workers in the province.

The meeting was attended by SCCI secretary general Sajjad Aziz and Coordinator, Research and Development (R&D) Cell of the Chamber Ishtiaq Ali and others.

The UNDP representatives briefed the meeting regarding launching of mobile applications under Merged Districts Governance and highlighted its aims and objectives.

The officials assured the SCCI acting chief to make consultation with the business community and stakeholders before the launch of proposed mobile applications, skills training programmes and other initiatives.

Ijaz Afridi thanked the UNDP and other partner development organisations for taking initiatives to resolve the business community’s issues. He added that international development organisations had played a vital role in the sustainable economic growth and progress in the country and assured extending full support to make all growth and labour-relief driven initiatives of the global development organisation.

Meanwhile, the SCCI acting chief expressed concern over the prolonged and unscheduled electricity and gas load-shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing electricity and gas in surplus quantity despite that domestic consumers, business community and industries deprived of electricity and gas, and confronting hours-long outages.