Security system inaugurated for Peshawar’s red zone

Technological policing.

Peshawar - In the wake of recent bombing at the police lines, authorities have set up a Command & Control Centre for the security of red zone in the provincial capital.

Corps Commander Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat formally inaugurated the center on Monday, which has been established at the Central Police Office.

The centre will secure several area of red zone, including Peshawar Central Prison, police lines, Civil Secretariat, Governor House, Chief Minister House and other key installations.

Upon arrival at the CPO, the Corps Commander was received by the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, who was given a briefing about the newly-established Command and Control Centre.

A spokesman for KP Police termed the Command and Control Centre the 1st latest security system of its kind which is equipped with latest modern gadgetries.

The Centre ensures an automatic system for the entry of registered persons. The system has four main salient features, consisting of vehicle identification, pedestrians’ identification, visitors’ identification and latest modern communication system. Moreover, cameras and other communication tools have been installed in the system.

Features of facial identification, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), system regarding vehicles’ intrusion and detection camera have also been installed.

Similarly, an alarm is also part of the system to identify entry of suspicious person and vehicles in the red zone and all field officers are promptly informed through communication system regarding it.

Likewise, road blockers, tyres bursters and turnstile gates have been installed to deny forced entry of any vehicles and person into the red zone.

An official said the centre would improve the operational capabilities of the police force to tackle any emergency and crisis situation.